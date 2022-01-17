Prime Minister Harris Pays Tribute To Businessman And Philanthropist, The Late Benjamin Francis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 15, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris joined family, friends, and loved ones in paying final respects to the late Benjamin Francis, a renowned businessman and philanthropist in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Francis was laid to rest at the Springfield Cemetery earlier today, Saturday, January 15, 2022 following his thanksgiving service at the Terrence Johnson Memorial Chapel at the Liamuiga Funeral Home.

In his tribute to Mr. Francis, Prime Minister Harris said, “St. Kitts and Nevis has lost a remarkable son of the soil in Ben Francis. An astute businessman, loving spouse, and father. Ben maintained strong family bonds while working hard and smartly to succeed in his many business endeavours.”

“He was strong on doing good for the communities and was a philanthropist. It was a pleasure to have known him, to have learned from him, and to be welcomed by his family into their hearts and home,” Dr. Harris added.

His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton also paid tribute to the late Benjamin Francis, stating, “His activities contributed meaningfully to the development of our Federation and were duly recognized with the award of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). Thank you Ben for a life well-lived.

Mr. Benjamin Cromwell Francis passed away on January 09, 2022.