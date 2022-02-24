Prime Minister Harris Holds Diplomatic Meetings With Colombian and Serbian Ambassadors

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 24, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As part of his busy schedule on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, met with key representatives from two of the Federation’s friendly allies.

At the Office of the Prime Minister’s conference room, Dr. Harris met and held brief bilateral discussions with His Excellency Jairo Raúl Clopatofsky Ghisays, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Harris and Ambassador Ghisays discussed areas of cooperation that can lead to the strengthening of ties between both countries. Dr. Harris was supported in that meeting by Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins and Foreign Service Officer, Mr. Bjorn Hazel.

Following that meeting, Prime Minister Harris sat down with His Excellency Marko Djuric, the first Ambassador for Serbia to St. Kitts and Nevis.

During that meeting, Ambassador Djuric expressed his Government’s intention to expand its diplomatic and bilateral engagements with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through initiatives such as the “World in Serbia” scholarship programme.

The Government of the Republic of Serbia offers “World in Serbia” scholarships for pupils coming from the Non-Aligned Movement countries to study at the University of Belgrade in Serbia.

Currently, one citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis has benefitted through this programme, which is expected to be expanded in 2023 to offer more scholarships to students.