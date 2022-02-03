Prime Minister Harris Holds Bilateral Talks With UK High Commissioner To St. Kitts And Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 02, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris held brief but meaningful bilateral discussions with Non-resident High Commissioner of the United Kingdom (UK) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood earlier today, Wednesday, February 02, 2022.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Prime Minister Harris and High Commissioner Furssedonn-Wood addressed a number of matters that both anticipate will further strengthen the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United Kingdom.

The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister impressed upon His Excellency Furssedonn-Wood the need for larger nations, like the United Kingdom, to champion the voices of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), particularly on matters pertaining to the challenge of accessing concessionary funding and climate change and climate adaptation.

Dr. Harris also shared with the visiting delegation the Government’s progress in revitalizing the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis after the fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Excellency Furssedonn-Wood commended Prime Minister Harris and his Government for the excellent management of the pandemic and on the country’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate. He also thanked the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for the support given to the UK’s candidates to sit on various international organizations.

Accompanying High Commissioner Furssedonn-Wood in his meeting with Prime Minister Harris were the Head of the Political and Communications team at the British High Commission in Bridgetown, Mr. Tom Hines; International Liaison Officer at the National Crime Agency, Mr. John Cain, and Senior Trade and Investment Officer in the Department of International Trade, Ms. Sherry-Ann Blackett.

Prime Minister Harris was supported by Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt, and Foreign Service Office, Mr. Bjorn Hazel.