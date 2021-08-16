Next Post

RBC invites participants around the world to experience reimagined, virtual Race for the Kids event

Mon Aug 16 , 2021
A new mobile app will keep participants connected as they run, walk, or roll in support of 35 youth-focused charities in 19 countries TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, RBC Race for the Kids will return in its global, virtual format for […]

You May Like

Next Post

RBC invites participants around the world to experience reimagined, virtual Race for the Kids event

Mon Aug 16 , 2021
A new mobile app will keep participants connected as they run, walk, or roll in support of 35 youth-focused charities in 19 countries TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, RBC Race for the Kids will return in its global, virtual format for […]

You May Like