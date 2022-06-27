Prime Minister Harris Congratulates the New Prime Minister of Grenada

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 25, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has extended his congratulations to Mr. Dickon Mitchell and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) on winning the general election in Grenada on June 23, 2022.

The National Democratic Congress won nine of the 15 seats contested with the remainder going to the New National Party (NNP) of Dr. Keith Mitchell.

In a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister-elect Mitchell, Prime Minister Harris said, “The voice of the people is the voice God and it was loud – demonstrative of the overwhelming favour by which you are regarded by your fellow Grenadians. It is reflective of your success at sharing the vision to move Grenada forward.”

“The Grenadian people have observed in you, the qualities of a strong and compassionate leader, and have thus bestowed the honour of their trust and faith in you,” Dr. Harris said.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister added, “I look forward to working closely with you bilaterally as well as in the OECS, CARICOM and indeed the international community Honourable Prime Minister to find solutions to the current crises, mindful of our mutual interests. St. Kitts and Nevis has long maintained a highly amicable relationship with your beloved country, shaped by our shared history and common paths to development. St. Kitts and Nevis is confident that with your election to the highest office of service, we will continue to strengthen those bonds.”