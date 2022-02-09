Prime Minister Harris Congratulates Grenada On Attaining 48 Years Of Independence

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 08, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has congratulated the Government and people of Grenada on the occasion of that country’s attainment of 48 years of Independence.

The OECS nation observed its 48th Anniversary of Independence on Monday, February 07, 2022.

“On behalf of the Government and citizens of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and on my personal behalf, I extend heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Grenada, on this celebratory occasion – Forty-eight Anniversary of Independence,” Prime Minister Harris said in the congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Grenada, The Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The country celebrated its 48th anniversary under the theme, “Overcoming our Adversity – Safeguarding Livelihoods – Protecting our Future.”

Prime Minister Harris said the theme “speaks to bringing all citizens together in a spirit of unity and strength.”

“It is my sincere hope that Grenadians will celebrate this milestone with a sense of renewed passion, fortitude, commitment and collective will to make a positive impact and continue to aid in the overall development of Grenada,” Dr. Harris added.

The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister told the Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell that as his country continues to observe this auspicious time in history, “I will continue to keep you and the people of Grenada in my prayers, that you may be blessed with continued success, progress and prosperity.”

Grenada attained Independence from the United Kingdom in 1974.