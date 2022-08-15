Prime Minister Drew’s Administration Commits to Restoring Transparency and Good Governance in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 13, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew, said that the government is committed to restoring transparency and good governance in the Federation while working to improve lives and livelihoods.

Delivering remarks at the Swearing-in Ceremony of the Members of Cabinet on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, Prime Minister Drew highlighted several areas that the government intends to work on to put the country back in the number one position.

“Your government will work to restore the reputation of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, that is a top priority. Your team will seek to strengthen the tourism and hospitality sector to make it more resilient to external shocks,” said Prime Minister Drew. “There will be meaningful investments in food production and small business creation. Serious farmers, fishers and other entrepreneurs will be supported to the extent possible.”

However, given the setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Drew said that the Federation cannot depend on the CBI and tourism only and must utilize other means to boost the economy such as innovation and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“During the election campaign, we saw first-hand how creative and innovative our young people are in the visual and performing arts. We saw the intelligent use of computer graphics and drone technology. I give the assurance that the creative and ICT sectors are top priorities for your government,” said the Prime Minister. “The road ahead will be long. Our climb will be steep, but I give you my personal guarantee that we will get here. I pledge to you that we as a people will get there. There is so much work to be done but I give you the assurance that over the next weeks, months, and years that this team will work tirelessly to bring all resources of the State to bear in helping us all to achieve a new day and a better way for our country.”

Equally important, Prime Minister Drew pledged to be honest about the affairs of the country.

“I also give you my personal guarantee that I will always be honest with you about the challenges we face. I commit to keeping you informed through all available communication channels. I will listen to you even when we disagree and above all, I ask you to join the work of reimagining and remaking the beautiful country that we all love so much,” he said. “So today, I am asking us all to dig deep within ourselves and summon a spirit of renewed patriotism, service and collective responsibility and to resolve to work hard to look out not just for ourselves, but for each other. If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it is that we need each other, we rise or fall as one nation and as one people,” Prime Minister Drew added.