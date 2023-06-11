Prime Minister Drew Wants to Review Minimum Wage

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 13, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister The Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has proposed the formation of a committee to review and possibly increase the minimum wage in St. Kitts and Nevis.

During the Roundtable meeting with members of the media on Tuesday Prime Minister Drew said it is high time that the Minimum Wage was reviewed to better match the cost of living.

“Workers in St. Kitts and Nevis have not received a minimum wage adjustment for almost a decade. I think the last time was 2013-2014, it’s about a decade. And you ask yourself, “Why hasn’t anything come? How do you go past a decade and not adjust the minimum wage?” he said. “That is a serious question to be asked. And therefore, they have to be a committee in place, and I would like there to be a committee that is independent of the government so it doesn’t matter which administration is in. and they will do a view of the minimum wage and present it. And so this is our recommendation looking at the whole of the economy and so forth.”

The Prime Minister said The Cabinet will be taking steps to put laws in place to ensure that the minimum wage is regularly reviewed and adjusted if necessary.

“I, as the Minister of Finance, will then ask the AG to look at the legislation surrounding that, look at where this might be practiced, so we don’t have to invent the wheel, but to make sure that the minimum wage of our people and is always, always looked at and the best possible recommendation is put forward,” he said.