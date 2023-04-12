Prime Minister Drew To Meet With Nationals In Washington DC

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will be meeting with nationals living in Washington DC this weekend.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, the Prime Minister will host a Diaspora meeting on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings on Saturday April 15.

An invitation was issued to all nationals living in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area.

In the post the Prime Minister said “I look forward to meeting my fellow nationals in Washington DC.

The Diaspora meeting will be held at the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Washington DC and runs from 4 to 6pm.

-30-