Prime Minister Drew To Attend Canada-CARICOM Summit Later This Month

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 6, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will be leading a delegation to the Canada-CARICOM Summit in Ottowa later this month.

The Summit runs from October 17 to 19 and will be the first time it is held in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will co-chair the event along with Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit.

According to a statement the Summit will be held under the theme “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future”, and will highlight Canada’s strong ties with the Caribbean and provide an opportunity for leaders to continue to strengthen cooperation and chart a better future for people in both regions.

The statement said the leaders will also work to fight climate change and address its impacts in the Caribbean, including by exploring ways to improve access to financing for Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean.

The delegation will include Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Ambassador Larry Vaughan, Senior Foreign Service Officer, Samuel Berridge, and Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Adelcia Connor-Ferlance.