Prime Minister Drew Leads Delegation To EU-CELAC Summit

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew is in Brussels, Belgium with Heads of State and Government of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States for the EU-CELAC Summit from July 17 to 18.

The Summit will be co-chaired by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the Prime Minister of St. Vincent & Grenadines, Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves.

The delegation from Saint Kitts and Nevis includes the Prime Minister Drew; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas; Minister of Sustainable Development; Environment and Climate Action, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kaye Bass; Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle; and Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Adelcia Connor-Ferlance.

The goal of this meeting is to hold a concentrated political conversation on pertinent mutually beneficial issues such as the green transition, climate finance, the structured cooperation between the EU and the Caribbean area, existing security challenges such as Haiti, and the larger geopolitical environment.

During the Summit, Leaders will discuss several critical topics including climate financing; strengthening the common trade agenda; implementing the Global Gateway investment strategy to accelerate a fair green and digital transition and address inequalities; joining forces for justice, citizen security, and the fight against transnational organized crime; and cooperating to promote peace and security, democracy, rule of law, human rights, and humanitarian aid.