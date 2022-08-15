Prime Minister Drew Instructs His Cabinet to Get to Work to Deliver on the People’s Agenda

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 13, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew, advised his newly sworn-in Cabinet of Ministers to get to work and deliver on the people’s agenda in a timely and efficient manner.

Prime Minister Drew was at the time delivering marks at the Swearing-in Ceremony of the Members of Cabinet on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

“Fellow citizens and residents, you have heard the names of the Cabinet Members and their portfolios. I am grateful to them for accepting the portfolios I assigned. They have accepted the call to service. Before God and you the people, they have taken their oaths. It is now time to get to work to deliver results according to the agreed performance objectives and timelines. You are to hold us accountable for the good that we can and must do,” said Prime Minister Drew.

The honourable Prime Minister noted that the government will continue to work for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Fellow Citizens and residents, your government is already working for you and we pledge to continue working on your behalf each and every day for the next five years and beyond. You elected us to own and deliver clean energy such as solar and we must do that, said Prime Minister Drew. “We are ready to deliver on our promises. We are your humble and willing servants. The August 05 General Elections are now behind us. Yes, analyses of the results will continue. However, it is time for your government to get to work. There is much to be done to repair and restore our beloved Federation.”

The Prime Minister added that the offices of all Ministers of Government will be offices of service.