Prime Minister Drew Engages with High-Level Officials in the UK on Matters of National Importance

Basseterre Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 7, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO): During his visit to London, United Kingdom (UK) for the Coronation Ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew met with numerous influential world leaders and shared the vision of his administration for the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

He began his second day in London (May 5, 2023), accompanied by the Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP, by attending a Small Island Developing States (SIDS) breakfast, organized by the UK Foreign Office to demonstrate its support for SIDS.

Prime Minister Drew engaged other world leaders and sensitized them to the government’s plans to transform Saint Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable small island state. He expressed the need for partnership and support to move the country forward without the limiting concept of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita. He also discussed upcoming geothermal projects and the vision to expand fisheries within the Federation.

After the coronation ceremony (May 6, 2023) at Westminster Abbey, guests were invited to the Church House adjacent to Westminster Abbey, where the UK Foreign Secretary hosted a reception.

Prime Minister Drew, Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas met with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, the Rt. Hon. James Cleverly, other leaders, and senior officials of numerous other countries.

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew shared with officials that his government would imminently establish a task force charged with animating appropriate strategic approaches to address, in a whole of government approach, the ongoing water issues, renewables, developing mechanisms to manage sustainably the Federation’s marine resources, and forge, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, partnerships to achieve those strategic, targeted, and measurable goals.

Prime Minister Drew further maximized the opportunity, in his brief encounter with a senior United Nations (UN) official to share information on his approach to universal health care and asked for support from the UN in prioritizing healthcare access across the Caribbean.