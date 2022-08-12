Prime Minister Drew Continues to Receive Congratulatory Messages From Across the Region

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2022 (SKNIS): Prominent leaders from across the region continue to convey congratulatory messages to the Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew, who was officially sworn in on Saturday, August 06, 2022, as St. Kitts and Nevis’ fourth Prime Minister.

Prime Minister of Barbados the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley Q.C., M.P., offered heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Drew and his team, adding that she is leading the country at a crucial time.

“You take up the helm at a critical juncture in our region and the world. Our service-based economies are still reeling from the effects of the current COVID 19 pandemic, while the climate crisis poses a severe threat to our countries. It is my hope that the tangible solutions to these and other challenges can be obtained whilst we work in concert with the international community,” said Prime Minister Mottley in a congratulatory message addressed to Prime Minister Drew. “The reinforcement of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) mechanisms which lend itself to closer regional collaboration is needed now more than ever. I look forward to our working together at both the regional and bilateral levels to the benefit of our people.”

Prime Minister Mottley pledges her government’s full support to Prime Minister Drew and his team.

“As the fourth person since your country’s Independence on September 19, 1983, to assume the office of Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, I wish you a full and rewarding term in office in your new capacity. You can be assured of my Government’s full support,” she wrote. “Please accept, Prime Minister, my best wishes for continued good health as you strive to secure a brighter future for the Kittitian and Nevisian people.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Drew, President of the Republic of Cuba H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote:

“I extend my most sincere congratulations in the name of the People and Government of Cuba on your election to the position of Prime Minister. I take this opportunity to convey the will to continue to strengthen the historic bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between Saint Christopher and Nevis and Cuba. Receive the testimony of my highest consideration and esteem.”