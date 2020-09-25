Next Post

Moo To You Too: Can Caribbean Grow Magic Seaweed That Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Cows? - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Sep 26 , 2020
Cows belch—a lot. And their burps (as well as those of other ruminants) make them the top polluters of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide. The urgency to find a solution picked up in 2016 when California passed a landmark bill that mandates a 40 […]

You May Like

Next Post

Moo To You Too: Can Caribbean Grow Magic Seaweed That Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Cows? - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Sat Sep 26 , 2020
Cows belch—a lot. And their burps (as well as those of other ruminants) make them the top polluters of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide. The urgency to find a solution picked up in 2016 when California passed a landmark bill that mandates a 40 […]

You May Like