Prime Minister Dr. Drew Urges All to Tune in to Friday’s Sitting of the National Assembly as Four Important Bills Are Scheduled to Be Tabled

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 03, 2022 (SKNIS) – Citizens and residents are being encouraged to tune in to the live Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, November 04, 2022, when four critical Bills are set to be tabled. The four Bills, namely: the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Evangelistic Faith Church Incorporation Bill, 2022; the Small Business Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2022, are expected to have their first and second readings on Friday. Speaking on a radio programme on Wednesday, November 2, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew urged citizens and residents to pay keen attention to the Parliamentary session as the Bills being presented are of significant importance. For instance, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said the Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will outline his Government’s new measures aimed at combating the recent surge in domestic violence in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Prime Minister said, “We’ll be very busy in the Parliament because there are a number of critical things that we must pass. For example, we have the [Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2022] and there are a number of critical things in there because as you know there was an upsurge in domestic violence and we said that we would move quickly to deal with it and we will deal with it. So, there are four Bills we will put forward but that one I think is the one that would maybe draw a lot of attention at this point in time.” Junior Minister responsible for Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, the Honourable Isalean Phillip will move the Domestic Violence (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Prime Minister Dr. Drew will seek leave to introduce and have read a first and second time Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley will move the Evangelistic Faith Church Incorporation Bill, 2022 through the Honourable House. The fourth Bill to be tabled during Friday’s sitting, Small Business Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, will be moved by the Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister responsible for Small Business and Entrepreneurship.