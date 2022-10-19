Prime Minister Dr. Drew Updates the Nation on Important National Matters at His First Press Conference

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 17, 2022 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew hosted his first press conference earlier today, Monday, October 17, 2022, where he updated citizens and residents on the tremendous strides made by his St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party-led administration to deliver a new day and a better way for the people.

The honourable Prime Minister was supported at the press conference by the full slate of Cabinet Ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Honourable Konris Maynard; Attorney General Honourable Garth Wilkin; the Honourable Marsha Henderson; the Honourable Samal Duggins; Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, all of whom gave updates on the undertakings within their respective ministries.

In his opening statement, the Prime Minister commented on a number of positive developments in areas such as healthcare delivery, education, social services and international relations since his Cabinet was sworn in just over two months ago.

On the issue of healthcare, Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who also serves as Minister responsible for Health, indicated that the government has begun to make significant moves to overhaul the health sector in the Federation.

He said, “We promised an efficient system, a system that effectively attends to the needs and growing demands of our people; a system that is rewarding for all stakeholders – firstly the patients, who are you the people, the nurses, doctors, auxiliary staff including the cleaners…and all those who work on behalf of our healthcare system to deliver to you the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. As such, your government has approved financial assistance for children in need of medical assistance overseas. We had the first child benefiting from this initiative on Saturday, October 15, 2022, to travel to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados to undergo 10 months of chemotherapy and additional medical treatment.”

Shortly after assuming office, the Government purchased a new MRI machine for the JNF General Hospital, making the service affordable and more accessible to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew also noted that the Government has also commenced work aimed at strengthening and improving the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

“We have begun consultations with various stakeholders and the legislation provides for certain committees to be set up to supervise the process. Your government will implement strengthened legislative and administrative structures to prevent the downgrading of our system and to make sure that it remains strong, viable, open and transparent. This industry is critical to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis but we must make sure that we continue to strengthen it and that we get it right,” Dr. Drew said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew assured the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that his Government will continue to function on the principles of transparency, integrity, openness and accountability.