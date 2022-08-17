Prime Minister Dr. Drew Says the Families of Police Officers Who Die in the Line of Duty Should Be Compensated

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 16, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister and Minister of National Security of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said that his Government will give attention to compensating the families of police officers who die in the line of duty.

“I would think, that even before you become a police officer, that that has to be one of the conditions that the government must put forward, that is, any officer who dies in the line of duty, this would be the compensation,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said. “That has to be one of the conditions for your employment and I want that to be immediately looked at.”

“The compensation for officers who die in the line of duty, that is something that I want to be fixed and be fixed very quickly and for those who would have lost their lives in duty, I want that also to be sorted out if there are any very quickly,” the Honourable Prime Minister said.

He also stated that outstanding issues with respect to police officers losing their lives in the line of duty that have not been addressed will be addressed.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew made this announcement during his first meeting with the rank and file of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) today (Tuesday, August 16) at the NEMA Conference Room.