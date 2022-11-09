Prime Minister Dr. Drew Says St. Kitts and Nevis’ Strong Relationship With the ROC (Taiwan) Has Borne Many Fruits

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 08, 2022 (SKNIS) – The Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, said that the strong bilateral relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) has borne many fruits in several areas, while leading a delegation on an official State Visit to the South-east Asian country from November 7-10, 2022.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew highlighted several areas where the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has benefitted from technical and financial assistance, capacity building, and international advocacy as a direct result of its bilateral relationship, which was established shortly after the Federation attained its Independence back in 1983.

“Many of our nationals have benefited from scholarships to pursue tertiary education here in Taiwan. Many have returned home and continue to contribute to national development. While other countries are endowed with rich mineral resources, our people are our resource base. It is therefore prudent for us to continually strive to build our human resource capacity. We are eternally grateful to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their valuable assistance in achieving this objective. We are equally grateful for the assistance we receive in agriculture, health care, public infrastructure, ICT, and environmental conservation, to name but a few,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was saluted by a Military Guard of Honour at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, as he was received for the first time by the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H. E. Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday, November 08, 2022.

Giving remarks at the Military Parade, Prime Minister Dr. Drew hailed the longstanding relationship between the twin-island Federation and the Republic of China (Taiwan), noting that his visit to the country will only serve to strengthen that relationship.

He said, “This State Visit to Taiwan is significant in more ways than one – it strengthens the solid platform built for well over three decades, which allows us to implement projects under the broad rubric of functional cooperation. It also places us at the threshold of a new era of enhanced partnership, where we consider creative solutions to the challenges which threaten to prevent us from achieving our development objectives.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew gave President Tsai and the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) his assurance that St. Kitts and Nevis stands “ready to use its influence in international fora to advocate for values and principles which we share with Taiwan.”

“We, therefore, have no difficulty in promoting our shared values of democracy, good governance, human rights, and the rule of law,” Dr. Drew added. “We believe firmly that Taiwan has a role to play in sustaining a vibrant global economy through manufacturing and export of quality goods and services. Taiwan can also contribute to the global effort to find solutions to pandemics, climate change adaptation and mitigation endeavours, disaster preparedness, food and livelihood security, and rapid urbanization.”

On Wednesday, November 09, Prime Minister Dr. Drew and the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation are scheduled to visit the Environmental Protection Administration, Executive Yuan and meet with H.E. Tzi-chin Chang, Minister of Environmental Protection and also pay a visit to the National Health Insurance Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare and meet with H.E. M.D. Po-chang Lee, Director General of the National Health Insurance Administration.

The Honourable Prime Minister will also meet with students from St. Kitts and Nevis studying at several Taiwanese universities in Taiwan on scholarships at the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taipei on Wednesday, 9th November.