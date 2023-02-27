Prime Minister Dr. Drew Proud of His Government’s Accomplishment in Advancing the Good Governance Agenda

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 23, 2023 (SKNIS) – During the February 22, 2023, sitting of the National Assembly, three critical Bills that are central to the Government’s good governance agenda were successfully passed into law with majority support from the Members of Parliament on both sides of the House.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said the passage of the three Bills, namely, the Anti-Corruption Bill, 2023; Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will hold the Government accountable to the people whom it serves, and as such described it as a great accomplishment of his administration.

“Integrity in Public Life, Freedom of Information, Anti-Corruption hold us responsible or accountable rather. If it’s one thing I would say Madame Speaker is that in my political life, this would be one of the things that I would always remember. I think this would bear a lot of fruits in setting the foundation to really create the new St. Kitts and Nevis going forward,” Prime Minister Dr.Drew said.

He added, “I am very proud of what happened tonight [in the National Assembly]. If it’s one thing that I think I would consider a great accomplishment is that we have accomplished in less than seven months something that had been contemplated for many, many decades—integrity in public life—and that, I think Madame Speaker, deserves a wow!”

The Honourable Prime Minister ended by offering commendations to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Senator the Honourable Garth Wilkin and his officers for being the driving force behind the drafting and tabling of the three critical pieces of legislation.

“The AG [Attorney General] has been doing excellent work in establishing the good governance agenda,” the Prime Minister said.