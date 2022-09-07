Prime Minister Dr. Drew Discusses the Future of Healthcare Delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis With Top Health Officials

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 6, 2022 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew sat down with the management team within the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, September 06, 2022, where he shared his vision and the way forward for the improvement of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The brief discussions were held at the Ministry of Health conference room located at the Bladen Commercial Development.

Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delores Stapleton-Harris; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws; Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson; and Operations Manager of Institutional Health Services, Ms. Gail Cranston, among others.

Accompanying the Prime Minister at Tuesday’s meeting was the Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta.

Upon assuming office one month ago, Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated that one of his goals is to ensure that healthcare is vastly improved for the benefit of all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, and as such his administration will introduce a sweeping set of measures to raise the standard of healthcare delivery.

One of the first steps in this regard is the procurement of a new MRI machine to be outfitted at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.