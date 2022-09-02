Prime Minister Dr. Drew Congratulates the Government and People of Trinidad and Tobago on Their Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Independence

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 1, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on their Diamond Jubilee (60th) Celebration of Independence.

The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago gained its Independence on August 31, 1962.

In a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister Dr. Drew wrote:

“On the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence, I extend congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis to you, your government and people.

“The theme for this grand celebration – Forging Forward Together – is rather felicitous as the global economy begins its recovery from the impact of the pandemic, and society through scarred has adapted to the losses as a result of COVID-19. Consequently, Trinidad and Tobago has its part to play in this recovery. It is only through unity of mindset and effort that the common goal of forging forward can be achieved.

“Incidentally, the 60th Anniversary of Independence does not simply infer festivities and enjoyment but a moment of reflection on to what degree different circumstances have led to the Trinidad and Tobago we know today.

“Prime Minister, I wish health, prosperity and safe celebrations to you and the people of the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

“I renew to you, the assurances of my highest consideration.”