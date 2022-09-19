Prime Minister Dr. Drew Calls for Closer Partnerships Between Public and Private Sectors for Greater Economic Benefits

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 15, 2022 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said the need for closer collaboration and partnership between the private and public sectors is crucial if St. Kitts and Nevis is to realise greater economic and social development going forward.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was at the time addressing leaders within the corporate community as he delivered the featured address at the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s (CIC) Independence Luncheon held today, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

Dr. Drew stated that the theme chosen for Thursday’s event, “Renewal of Public-Private Sector Partnership: Driving Growth, Building Resilience”, is consistent with the theme chosen for the celebration of our 39th anniversary of Independence, “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39.”

“Both themes represent a timely reminder of our collective need to charter a new course for economic and social development of our beloved country. Even as we continue to face the lingering effects of multiple external shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently the impact of the war in Ukraine, we must not lose sight of the potential to work together to find solutions to our challenges here in our Federation. The truth is that our potential is greatest when we have unity of purpose,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

The Prime Minister noted also that the renewal and strengthening of public-private partnerships are therefore a prerequisite for achieving success in building resilience, driving economic development and promoting more inclusive and sustainable growth.

He added, “This administration recognizes and respects the fact that the private sector is a critical partner in our quest to reignite the engine of growth in our economy. We must therefore continue to work together to achieve our development objectives amid exceptional uncertainty plaguing global economies. The concept of public-private partnerships is not new to St. Kitts and Nevis but we do agree that there is room for renewal in some aspects of the relationship between the public and private sectors. Let us, therefore, renew our commitment to work together to achieve our objectives of driving growth and building resilience in our economy.”

Other members of the Federal Cabinet, including the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; the Honourable Marsha Henderson; the Honourable Samal Duggins; Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip, and Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, as well as the Chamber’s Board of Directors and representatives of the diplomatic and consular corps were also in attendance at Thursday’s CIC luncheon.