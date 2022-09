Prime Minister Dr. Drew Attends Orientation Meeting With PAHO in Barbados

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 1, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, while in Bridgetown, Barbados, for the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022, which is taking place from September 1-3, attended an orientation meeting today (September 1) conducted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

As St. Kitts and Nevis’ new Minister of Health, the orientation meeting will help to prepare Prime Minister Dr. Drew ahead of the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference of PAHO, the 74th Session of the Regional Committee of WHO (World Health Organization) for The Americas, which takes place from the 26th-30th September, 2022, in Washington D.C., USA. The Conference is the supreme governing authority of the Organization and meets every five years to determine its general policies.

Dr. Amalia Del Riego, PAHO/WHO’s representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean facilitated the two-hour orientation at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Accompanying Prime Minister Dr. Drew at the orientation meeting were Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Ms. Naeemah Hazelle.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew is a medical doctor by profession who specializes in Internal Medicine.