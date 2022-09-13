Prime Minister Dr. Drew Acknowledges the Significant Contributions of the Louisa Grant Pre-School on Its 30th Anniversary

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 12, 2022 (SKNIS) – On Sunday, September 11, 2022, a special service was held at the Wesleyan Holiness Church in Conaree in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Louisa Grant Pre-School.

The special service was attended by a number of persons including Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the leaders and directorate of the pre-school, past and present teachers and students, school sponsors, residents of Conaree village and other supporters.

Making brief remarks, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the Louisa Grant Pre-school “is very, very important to the Conaree community and other communities around St. Kitts and Nevis which it serves. It has produced a number of very good students who are leaders in their own rights throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Drew has been a strong supporter of the pre-school for over ten years. Each year, he ensures his availability to attend its graduation ceremonies spanning before his assumption to the Office of Prime Minister.

As the pre-school looks to continue serving the communities for the next 30 years and beyond, Prime Minister Dr. Drew urged the teachers to “continue the hard work”. He added, “You are serving well, you have good support, I am here to support you and whatever you might need you can always call on me as well as others in the community.”

Following his remarks, Prime Minister Dr. Drew presented two gifts to the school that he says can go a long way in ensuring that the Louisa Grant Pre-school continues to deliver invaluable service to the communities.

Words of commendations and well wishes for the Louisa Grant Pre-school also came from past students, parents and community leaders.

Paulette Phillip, Coordinator of the Louisa Grant Pre-School; Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew