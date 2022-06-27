Prime Minister Commends Music Festival Committee

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 27, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris has commended organizers on the successful hosting of the 2022 St. Kitts Music Festival.

In a statement online the Prime Minister was quoted as saying “I am proud of the strides and development that this festival has made under my leadership over the last 7 years. Prudent fiscal management has enabled my government to provide millions in annual support for this festival which has now become the best in the Caribbean. Under my continued leadership, I will continue to ensure that the St.Kitts Music Festival will continue to develop and enhance our tourism product. Congratulations to the Minister of Tourism, the Tourism Authority, and the Chairman and members of the SKMF Committee. Our country continues to perform well in a very stable, peaceful, and happy environment and the success of the Festival is a testament to that .”

On the final evening of the 2022 St. Kitts Music Festival, Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris also took the opportunity to go around expressing his gratitude to several of the music artists who helped contribute to the success of this year’s festival.

He said, “Congratulations once again to all involved in the execution of this phenomenal Festival and also to the thousands who attended and the talented local, regional, and international artists who performed exceptionally well.”