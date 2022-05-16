Prime Minister and Minister of National Security meets Law Enforcement Officials

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 13, 2022 (SKNIS) — Law and Order continue to occupy a very fundamental component of the lives of the citizenry of St. Kitts and Nevis. In keeping with the good governance agenda geared to foster peace around the entire Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis by significantly reducing crime, the Prime Minister Dr. Harris and the Cabinet Secretary Ms. Josephine Huggins sat with several Law Enforcement Officials including the Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy, Member of the High Command, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Comrie-Defence Force Commander, and other members of the High Command, to listen and to speak to a progress report which categorically showed a substantial decrease in major crimes in the Federation. It was the Leadership of the High Command who enthusiastically indicated a 10% reduction in major crimes from January to May 10, 2021, compared to January to May 2022. For such, therefore, it is highly appropriate to express resounding gratitude to God for His extended mercies to our Federation, ‘To God be the Glory Great things He has done.’ The Prime Minister pronounced a high moment of praise and gratitude to the Law Enforcement Officials for ensuring that the laws of the land remain the bedrock for optimum serenity. Dr. Harris concluded the meeting by recommitting himself to addressing the resource constraints outlined by the High Command.