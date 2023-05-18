Prime Minister and Cabinet Members Host Press Conference

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 19, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Constituency level issues, facilitating trade with Caribbean countries and the improvement in the delivery of health care were among the topics covered when Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his cabinet members addressed the media at a press conference held at NEMA’s conference room on Thursday(May 18, 2023).

Among those present were Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Samal Duggins, Junior Minister for Youth Empowerment, Senator Hon. Isalean Phillip, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha Henderson, Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, and Attorney General the Hon. Garth Wilkin.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister stated that there are a number of constituency level issues that need to be addressed such as providing shelter for those in need, providing an environment to create more jobs, and expanding healthcare services.

He added that he will be meeting with Premier Brantley on Nevis in the coming weeks to discuss matters of mutual interest.

As it relates to facilitating trade with Caribbean countries, the Prime Minister said he met with Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley on the heels of the IMF and World Bank meetings that were held in Washington recently, and both leaders have agreed to strengthen relations between both countries.

“We are part of a Caribbean Community that I have come to realize, many of us know very little about. That is why, following the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings held in Washington, DC, held in April, I met with Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados, and we have agreed to strengthen relations between our two countries and I expect to be in a position to make an announcement in that regard very shortly.”

He also stated that there is a possibility through the government’s legislative agenda to facilitate deeper trade relations with the Caribbean for the benefit of citizens and residents.

The Prime Minister also spoke of the advancements in health care being provided on island.

He announced that the Ministry of Health has started the hearts initiative which will focus on promoting heart health.

“One of the major undertakings within the Ministry of Health is the implementation of Hearts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) and the effort Resolve to Save Lives, among other worldwide actors, are part of the worldwide Hearts effort, which is being led by the World Health Organization. This is an initiative of heart health. Cardiovascular disease or heart disease is the second cause of death within our Federation. So, we have cancers, we have cardiovascular disease, which includes strokes, and heart disease. So, we are attacking those diseases that are affecting our people so we can live happier and healthier lives.”

To implement this initiative, the Prime Minister said that the Ministry is working to secure blood pressure kits among other items related to heart health.

“We are also working on securing 60 validated blood pressure sets EKG machines for our Health Centres. We have also made a request that we have an island cardiologist placed at the hospital to take care of heart attacks and other acute and non-acute heart issues. Presently we do not have that service at the hospital and we need it most urgently. We are also procuring an echocardiogram, or “echo”, which is an ultrasound of the heart and we are seeking to secure at least 10 Holter monitors to monitor the rhythms.”

The Prime Minister concluded his remarks by stating that he is proud of the advancements made by his cabinet thus far as they continue to work towards making St. Kitts and Nevis a sustainable island state.

The press conference was aired live on ZIZ radio and tv and was streamed live on www.zizonline.com.