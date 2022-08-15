Press Statement From BPW St. Kitts With Reference to the Release of the Three Convicted Murders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2022 (BPW) — BPW St. Kitts wishes to place on record that it does not condone the actions of the former Government, in relation to the decision to pardon three convicted murderers on June 23, 2022. The process excluded the voices of those who remain affected by the actions of these three individuals.

This regression in justice not only reopens the gaping wounded hearts of the living family and friends but is wrong in every respect and cannot sit well with anyone, particularly with women in our society; a society permeated with domestic violence and murdered women. This sends the message that even the most heinous crimes committed against women are pardonable.

We stand with the victims! We stand with the friends and family of the victims! May God grant you grace and healing.