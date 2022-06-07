Press Release Small Business Development Center St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 7, 2022 – The Small Business Development Center St. Kitts (SBDC St. Kitts), the business support unit of the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, in its quest to help further develop the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise sector (MSME), has planned a Community Business Meeting for Thursday 9th, June 2022 at the National ITC Center, commencing at 5:30 pm.

This meeting forms part of the Center’s strategy to foster the development of the sector. The intention, therefore, is to engage potential and existing entrepreneurs in discussions regarding the successful establishment and/or continued operation of their business venture.

Presentations will be made by the personnel of the Center along with a representative from the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States Green Entrepreneurship Initiative. The presentation by the Center will provide an overview of the technical assistance offered by the Center which includes assistance with business plan writing, accessing incentives/duty-free concession and business counselling/training.

The representative of the Global Green Growth Institute will provide information with regard to its Green Entrepreneurship initiative. The main objective of this initiative is to support the development of green businesses in the Eastern Caribbean. The programme also aims to create inclusive green jobs while helping OECS member countries meet their sustainability and climate action goals. This initiative will offer Incubator and Accelerator programmes, including virtual courses and online training, a mentorship programme, in-person events, links to investors, pitch competitions and access to interest-free loans.

All interested persons are invited to attend this informative session to learn more about how to access the green entrepreneur initiative and the services offered by the Small Business Development Center in St. Kitts.

Contact us for more information at 467-1460/1203

