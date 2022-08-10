Press Release from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis

Concerning the unilateral escalation of military tensions in the Taiwan Strait by China, following the friendly visit to Taiwan of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis responds as follows:

Taiwan has always been open to engaging and interacting with the world and welcomes friends from every country who share the same values of democracy and freedom to visit Taiwan. Friendly interactions between Taiwan and other democracies should not be disrupted or intervened.

Communist China now plans to conduct live-fire military drills in six maritime zones encircling Taiwan for four consecutive days starting tomorrow, holding exercises so close to Taiwan’s shore that they actually infringe on Taiwan’s territorial waters.

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis, therefore, emphasized that such deliberate and provocative actions are in blatant violation of the rules-based international order, undermining peace and security in the region, jeopardizing critical sea lanes and international trade, and threatening the global supply chains and world economic prosperity.

The Embassy calls on the freedom-loving people of St. Kitts and Nevis to voice their support for Taiwan and all democratic countries, to firmly condemn China’s irresponsible military intimidation, and to join forces in safeguarding our cherished values of freedom, peace and prosperity.