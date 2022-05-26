Press Release From Ministry of Transport and Urban Development Re: Changes to Statutory Boards of SCASPA & UDC

The Ministry with responsibility for Ports wishes to announce to the general public that it became necessary to reconstitute the membership of the Boards of two statutory corporations, namely St. Kitts Urban Development Corporation Ltd (UDC) and the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA). In the case of UDC, three new members were appointed to serve along with four others whose tenure will continue.

In the case of SCASPA, three new members were appointed to serve along with others whose tenure will continue. These changes should lead to a better ethos of good governance and prudent fiscal management. Further details on this situation will be provided in a press briefing to be convened at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27th 2022 at the Conference Room of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at Lime Kiln, Basseterre.