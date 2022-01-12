Press Release From Government House

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 12, 2022 — His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD received two (2) diplomatic representatives at Government House, St Kitts on Wednesday 12th January 2022.

The first was the Ambassador of Cuba His Excellency Mr. David Rivero Perez who presented his Letter of Credence from the President of Cuba accrediting him as Ambassador of his Country to the Federation.

The new Ambassador is a career diplomat and has had wide-ranging foreign service attachments. He was accompanied by his wife. His two daughters are enrolled in school in the Federation.

His Excellency the Governor-General on behalf of our Federation expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Cuba for the many areas of assistance afforded in university training and the area of medical health with some thirty (30) medical personnel of the Medical Brigade from Cuba still assisting us in the ongoing pandemic.

The Governor-General also re-affirmed our support at the United Nations for the lifting of the longstanding sanctions by the United States of America on Cuba and committed to the strengthening of a full relationship between our two countries.

His Excellency The Ambassador thanked the people and Government of our Federation for this continuing support.

Also paying a call on His Excellency The Governor-General was His Excellency Dr. K J Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Saint Kitts and Nevis. The High Commissioner has visited the Federation on several occasions and used this visit to update the Governor-General on continuing cooperation between the two countries.

The Governor- General thanked the Government of the Republic of India for their timely gift in February 2021 of twenty thousand (20,000) doses of the Oxford Astra Zeneca Vaccines. The High Commissioner was accompanied by the Honourary Counsul of India in Saint Kitts and Nevis Mr Ramesh Mulkanoor of Windsor University.

Several areas of cooperation were discussed including these offers of study and assistance by India that will be shortly pursued. The opportunity to discuss further areas of mutual cooperation was explored.