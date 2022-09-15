Press Release from Government House

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 15, 2022 (Government House) — His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LL.D has appointed Ms. Marcella Liburd, JP to perform the duties as Governor-General’s Deputy with effect from today, Thursday, 15th September 2022

This appointment is made for a period of absence from Office of the Governor-General for short duration. Her Excellency Marcella Althea Liburd Esq, JP was administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office at 11:30am today, Thursday, September 15, 2022, by Her Ladyship the Honourable Justice Yvette Wallace at Government House.