Press Release by the People’s Action Movement

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2022 (PAM) — The People’s Action Movement and the Concerned Citizens Movement who together constitute Real Unity welcome and support the strong joint statement from the St. Kitts Christian Council, the St. Kitts Evangelical Association, the Nevis Christian Council, the Nevis Evangelical Association, The St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association contained in their June 8, 2022, open letter to the Honourable Dr Timothy Harris.

The coalition of NGOs representing the church, the business community and the legal fraternity, has reminded the Nation of what behaviour is acceptable during this period in our history when our country has been plunged into political uncertainty due to the insatiable lust for power of 1 man and his ongoing charade of purporting to run the country with just 3 of 11 elected representatives.

Real Unity calls on the Honourable Dr Timothy Harris to immediately announce the date for general elections so that greater certainty can be brought to our Nation as to when our people will vote to elect their new government.

Real Unity also warns against the award of contracts or the taking of any major policy decisions at this time which could seek to tie the hands of the next government of St Kitts and Nevis.

Real Unity shall upon taking office review every contract and every policy decision taken during the period since the Parliament has been dissolved and an illegitimate Cabinet of just 3 elected members has purported to run our country. Any contract or policy decision not in the best interest of the people of St Kitts and Nevis shall be voided.

Real Unity shall upon taking office undertake a comprehensive audit of government expenditure during this period. Any taxpayer monies improperly spent from the national Treasury during this period to support the partisan politics of the Honourable Dr Timothy Harris and his Cabinet of 3 shall be recovered.

Real Unity reminds our public servants not to allow themselves to be bullied into abandoning their professional responsibility to the people of St Kitts and Nevis whom they serve. All who engage in improper spending of government funds during this period shall be held to account.

The People’s Action Movement and the Concerned Citizens Movement representing Real Unity continue to call for calm as we navigate the next few weeks and elect a new Government to manage the affairs of our beloved St Kitts and Nevis.