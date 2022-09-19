President of the Republic of South Africa Offers Independence Congratulations to the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 18, 2022 (SKNIS): The President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, has offered congratulations to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their achievement on the 39th Anniversary of Independence Day, which is on September 19.

In a congratulatory message to His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency President Ramaphosa wrote:

“On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis on 19th September 2022, the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa join me in conveying to your Excellency, the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis our warm greetings and sincere congratulations.

“I take this opportunity to express the wish for your Excellency’s good health, and also reaffirm our desire to further enhance and consolidate the excellent relations and bond of friendship that exist between our countries.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The congratulatory message was transmitted via the South African High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica.