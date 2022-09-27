President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Extends Good Wishes to the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis on 39 Years as a Nation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2022 (SKNIS): President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, His Excellency Charles A. Savarin, has wished St. Kitts and Nevis well as it celebrates its 39th anniversary of Independence.

In a congratulatory message to His. Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Savarin said:

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica and also on behalf of myself and Mrs. Savarin, I extend sincere good wishes and congratulations to your Excellency and to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the celebration of the anniversary of your Independence on 19th September, 2022.

“This is a time to celebrate the lasting friendship between our two countries. Dominica looks forward to our continued cooperation and collaboration through the sharing of ideas, and the strengthening of our commitments to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, the United Nations, and other regional and international organizations to which we belong.

“I extend good wishes for your Excellency’s continued good health and for the wellness and prosperity of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”