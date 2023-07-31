President of Association of Persons With Disabilities Pleased With The Ministry Of Ageing And Disabilities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The President of the Association of Persons with Disabilities Joseph Bergan has offered commendations to the Government on establishing a ministry to advocate for persons with disabilities.

Speaking with ZIZ News ahead of his participation at the Busan World Conference 2023 in South Korea, Mr. Bergan said the federation is moving in the right direction noting, “We have done a lot of work here on the ground as to where persons with disabilities are concerned. I am now happy that there is a ministry that speak for persons of disabilities and aging, and I think we are heading in the right direction.”

President Bergan said the establishment of the Ministry of Aging and Disabilities has been met positively by colleagues across the region.

“We would network from time to time. And some of our regional partners and association, they are quite happy. They are intrigued that we have a ministry of such.”

He also made mention of the ratification of the convention on the rights of persons with disabilities in 2018, noting that they are now awaiting legislation.

