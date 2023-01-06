President Ali departs for official visit to India

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Modi and President Dr Irfaan Ali [File photo]

President Dr Irfaan Ali departed Guyana today for a seven-day official visit to India.

On January 10, the Head of State will be bestowed with the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians– the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

President Ali will join 26 other persons of Indian origin/non-resident Indians who have been recognised by the Government of India for their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad for this year’s awards.

The 17th PBSA will be conferred by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as part of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention (Indian Diaspora Day) to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8-10, 2023.

The award will be conferred during the valedictory session of the Convention on January 10.

While in India, President Ali will also participate in the Pradesh Government Global Investors Summit and other engagements with officials of the Government of India and agencies/organisations of the Private Sector of India.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud, and the Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma are accompanying the President.

