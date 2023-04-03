Preparations Underway for 66th Staging of the Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)–Preparations for the 66th staging of the Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet are well underway.

That’s according to the event’s Coordinator, Winston “Zack” Nisbett during an interview with ZIZ News on Monday (April 3, 2023).

Aquatic Sports Event Coordinator, Winston Nisbett

He noted that they were able to secure new sponsorship for the event this year.

“Due to the Covid, we had a lapse in it, but now we are ready like Freddy, we are on top of things. The sponsors are coming forward. We have new sponsors as well this year, and everything seemed to be bubbling.”

Mr. Nisbett added that while persons will see the return of events such as the ham pole and iron pole there will be new events.

Ham Pole

“We have some new initiatives, things like the relay race, swim races, and that was initiated by Mr. Mick Stokes on the program the other night. He suggested what you don’t put in that, and I felt was a very good idea. So, we have incorporated that and also some acrobatics, those little boys jump off the pier and back flip and that sort of thing into the water.”

He noted that the major focus will be on the boxing exhibition which will take place in the afternoon.

Other entertainment includes the performance of cultural groups such as the Mummies and pole ribbon-plaiting.

The 66th Annual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet will take place on Monday 10th April at the St. Kitts Ferry Terminal starting at 9 am.