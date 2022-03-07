Preparations Underway at Bourryeau Vendor Community Market

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 7, 2022 — Preparations are underway ahead of the official launch of the Bourryeau Vendor Community Market later this month.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Mr. Ron Dublin Collins on Friday 4th March as he toured the work site where the construction of stalls is currently underway.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Mrs. Elretha Simpson-Browne, and Head of the Inter-Ministerial Committee responsible for street vending, Mr. Austin Jay Farrier were also present during the visit.

The opening of the Bourryeau Vendor Market forms part of the Government’s “community market” strategy to decentralize vending in the Basseterre region, provide the ordinary citizens and residents in rural areas access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and focuses on allowing farmers and vendors the opportunity to sell their produce at designated areas within various communities across the island.

The official launch coincides with the hosting of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Pre-Easter Night Market on Thursday, March 31st.