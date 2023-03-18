Preparations Moving Ahead for Senior Day Care Centre

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Plans for a senior day care centre in St. Kitts and Nevis are moving ahead.

In the most recent post-cabinet press briefing on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta gave an update from Minister with responsibilitiy for Aging and Disabilities, the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley who outlined when and where the programme will take place once officially launched.

“On Monday’s at the East Basseterre Community Centre, On Tuesdays at the St. Peter’s Community Centre, and on Wednesdays at the St. Paul’s Community Centre. The Senior Day Care Programme will be monitored and evaluated through this pilot phase with a goal of expanding to other communities throughout St. Kitts,” Dr. Natta said.

The programme will be officially launched at March 20 at the East Basseterre Community Centre.

