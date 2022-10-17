Premier Brantley thanks Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Premier Brantley thanks Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley continues to express gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their assistance in the development of the island. He also thanks Hon. Dr. Terran