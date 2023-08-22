Preliminary CXC Results To Be Released In St. Kitts & Nevis

23rd August, 2023 (Press Release): As students across the region prepare for the new term, and for many anew beginning at a higher-level institution, regional assessment body the Caribbean ExaminationsCouncil (CXC®), is preparing to release the preliminary May/June 2023 examination results tocandidates on Thursday 24 August, 2023.

This year, the Ministry of Education in the Federation of StKitts and Nevis will host the Official Release of Results Ceremony, highlighting candidates’performance in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®), Caribbean SecondaryEducation Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCSLC®).

The Honourable Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, YouthEmpowerment, Housing & Human Settlement, Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs, SocialDevelopment, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, willdeliver the feature address. Remarks will also be given by Mrs Lisa-Romayne Pistana, PermanentSecretary, Ministry of Education and Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of CXC®.

Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, CXC®, will report on the administration of examinations and sharelocal and regional highlights of the candidates’ performance. The ceremony, which will be held at10:00 am (AST), can be viewed live online at CXC TV, www.cxc.org/cxctv.

Specially invited guests including students, principals, ministry officials, teachers, parents and mediawill be entertained with elements of the Federation’s culture by a talented troupe, The BrotherhoodDrummers.

Preliminary examination results will be released online at 6:00 pm (AST) on Thursday 24 August

2023. Candidates may access their results via the Student Portal at https://www.cxc.org/student-results. CXC® has established a Helpdesk service, which will operate between the hours of 6:00 pm

to 10:00 pm (AST) on 24 August, to provide support to candidates accessing their results. Candidatesmay contact the CXC® Helpdesk service in Barbados at 1-246-227-1800 or in Jamaica at 1-876-630-5200, selecting menu option 0 when prompted by the recording.

