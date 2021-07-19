The United States Coast Guard says the crew of the cutter Joseph Tezanos has offloaded nearly US$15 million in seized cocaine and transferred custody of two male smugglers at Coast Guard Base San Juan, following the interdiction of a go-fast vessel in the Mona Passage waters in the Caribbean Sea near Mona Island, Puerto Rico. […]
PR: US Coast Guard in $15M Cocaine Haul – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
