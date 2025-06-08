Minister Spencer Brand tours Brown Hill to address flooding challenges after rain induced floods  Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas to assume Chairmanship at COFCOR 2025  St Kitts and Nevis to host 28th Meeting of COFCOR in Basseterre  Charlestown becomes first age friendly city in Eastern Caribbean  Nevis Desalination Plant Honoured as Best Energy Resilience Project at CREF 2025  PM Dr Terrance Drew lauds progress at Kim Collins Stadium 
World News

Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Colombia shakes capital Bogota 

08 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake has shaken the Colombian capital of Bogota, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reported on Sunday morning that the quake struck near the city of Paratebueno in central Colombia, about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Bogota.

Reporters of the AFP news agency on the ground said buildings shook and sirens sounded around Bogota as people rushed out onto the streets for safety.

People gathered in parks and outside buildings in their pyjamas as parents tried to calm frightened children while others searched for pets that had run away during the tremor.

One elderly woman told AFP that the shake was “very strong” as she made her way down several flights of steps.

The Mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galan, wrote on X that no one was injured in the earthquake, according to preliminary reports.

“At this time, one person is being treated for an anxiety attack and is being transferred to the Central Hospital. So far, minor structural damage and some power outages have been reported, but service has already been restored,” Galan added.

Advertisement

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), however, said it was a magnitude 6.5 earthquake, with the epicentre at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles).

Central Colombia, a zone of high seismic activity, has experienced a similar earthquake before, which was recorded as a 6.2 magnitude quake in 1999, claiming nearly 1,200 lives.

 

Support us

Related News

06 June 2025

Israel warns of more strikes on Lebanon if Hezbollah not disarmed 

30 May 2025

Climate activist Greta Thunberg to join aid ship effort to break Gaza siege 

22 May 2025

Trump’s Ramaphosa ‘ambush’: Key takeaways from heated White House meeting 

11 May 2025

Sudan’s army and RSF paramilitary launch attacks across war-ravaged nation 