Postponement of SKNLP Freedom March

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, June 23, 2022 (SKNLP) — The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) has not been granted permission by the St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for our protest march to take place on Friday, June 24, 2022. Therefore, the Party has re-applied for march permission on Friday, July 1, 2022. Further information will be shared once approval is received.

The SKNLP will continue to organize and plan in preparation for the demonstration. All Comrades and patriots are asked to remain vigilant over the coming week and to mobilize and prepare for this upcoming event.

We ask all citizens and patriots to join as we march for a better St. Kitts and Nevis.