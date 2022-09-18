Post Malone Rushed To Hospital After Painful Fall On Stage St. Louis Show

Post Malone reportedly hurt his ribs after falling accidentally in an opening on a stage in St. Louis where he performed on Saturday night.

The artist was performing his song “Circles” when the incident occurred. Videos online showed him walking the stage to touch fans at the front of the stage, and as he walked on a narrower stage, he was seen falling into an opening.’

According to reports, the opening had been used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. In the video shared on Twitter, the singer can be seen rolling in excruciating pain.

The artist was eventually helped off the stage but told his fans that he would return. After about 15 minutes, he came back to the stage where he thanked fans and performed a shortened set with his songs “Rockstar,” “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch, “Sunflower,” and “White Iverson” before rushing off to the hospital.

Before performing the set, the artist is seen holding his ribs and visibly wincing as he addresses fans. “St. Louis, I’m so f***ing sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” he said to fans who screamed ‘no’ in disagreement.

Fans also started chanting ‘Posty’ as the artist appeared to tear up and sip from a cup of beer a fan offered him.

“I promise next time I come around, I won’t fucking wreck y’alls night, I’m sorry for that. That being said, f***… That being said, I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry,” he said.

“There was a bigass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my a$$ on,” he continued. “I want to say thank you to everybody for hanging in there and thank you to everybody for… I got the best fucking fans in the world.”

While sitting in a car before rushing off to the doctor’s, the artist was asked how he was, and he responded, “I don’t know, we’re gonna go find out right now.”

The rapper is scheduled to perform in Columbus, Ohio, but it’s unclear whether he will be performing. There was no update on his medical condition up to Sunday morning, but there are reports he cracked three ribs.

Post Malone is currently working on new music including an upcoming collaboration with Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan. His manager recently confirmed the collab after the two link up in the UK.