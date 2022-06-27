Post-Cabinet Briefing for Monday, June 20, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 23, 2022 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, June 20, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. During their meeting, Cabinet deliberated on several matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Cabinet received an update from the Minister of Tourism et al. The Minister of Tourism brought to the Cabinet officials from the ministry to clarify certain preparations relating to the St. Kitts Music Festival.

Cabinet agreed to provide a waiver for non-nationals who have been long resident in the Federation to be regularized. This is consistent with Cabinet’s commitment to regional integration and also taking into account the disadvantage of non-nationals who are still suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

Cabinet considered submissions which would increase economic benefit.