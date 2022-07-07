Post-Cabinet Briefing for Monday, July 4, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 6, 2022 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, July 4, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. During their meeting, Cabinet deliberated on several matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Cabinet considered many issues including severance payments for workers who have been displaced by closures and layoffs. The Cabinet also looked at the matter concerning a report on increasing bus fares. The Cabinet wishes to advise that there has been no change in bus fares.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security advised the Cabinet on the issue of citizens of the Dominican Republic and reported that there has been no unusual migration from that country, and neither has any one of them entered the Federation with new St. Kitts and Nevis passports.

Cabinet also extended the amnesty to Commonwealth citizens who have been living in the Federation and who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cabinet agreed to a waiver of fees for them as was done for CARICOM citizens.

Cabinet approved submissions to assist businesses in their economic development.